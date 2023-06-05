Shelton Capital Management Decreases Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.17. 1,410,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $226.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

