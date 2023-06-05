Shelton Capital Management Has $2.21 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 46,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 352,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 938.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 82,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 74,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.72. 174,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 107.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

