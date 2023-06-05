Shelton Capital Management Lowers Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,005,000 after buying an additional 145,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,405,000 after buying an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.78. 143,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,253. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.89%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

