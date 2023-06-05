Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,027 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,963. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.84.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.92. The stock had a trading volume of 263,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,638. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.