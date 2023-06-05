Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,885 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $199.73. 861,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,298. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.44 and a 200 day moving average of $203.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.



