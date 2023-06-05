Shelton Capital Management Purchases New Stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 383,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.95. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $72.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Featured Articles
