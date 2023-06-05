Shelton Capital Management Purchases Shares of 100,000 Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000. Shelton Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of Energy Recovery as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 78,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,506 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.13. 30,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,644. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $26.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 147.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Energy Recovery’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERII shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,533 shares of company stock worth $436,767. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

