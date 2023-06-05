Shelton Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 26,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,107.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $231,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,849. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.4 %

CRM traded down $5.07 on Monday, hitting $207.96. 2,454,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,777,416. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.