Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,777 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.72. 470,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,399. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.23.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

