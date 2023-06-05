Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.48.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $183.24. The company had a trading volume of 760,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,021. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.15 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

