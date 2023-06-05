Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $8.52 on Monday, reaching $225.76. 5,438,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $228.50.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $8,361,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,860,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $8,361,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,860,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 270,769 shares of company stock valued at $52,721,717 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

