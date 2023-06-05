Shelton Capital Management Sells 13,722 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.72.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $111.15. The company had a trading volume of 244,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,175. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $112.88.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,122 shares of company stock worth $10,640,284 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

