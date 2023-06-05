Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,436 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $274.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $294.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.81.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

