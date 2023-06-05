Shelton Capital Management Sells 180,016 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 180,016 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,933. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

