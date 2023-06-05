Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,869 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.90. 104,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,807. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.70 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

