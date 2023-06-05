Shelton Capital Management Sells 3,923 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,440 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 47,869 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,642 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $124,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.1 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,531. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $197.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Recommended Stories

