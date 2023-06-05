Shelton Capital Management Sells 8,038 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Shares of ILMN traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.56. 317,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,620. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

