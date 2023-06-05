Shelton Capital Management Sells 8,705 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,671,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $901,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,105 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $863,392,000 after purchasing an additional 574,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,706,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,052,000 after buying an additional 671,235 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.15. 2,015,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,902,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.43.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

