Shelton Capital Management Sells 97,200 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.11.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 434,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,261. The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

