Shelton Capital Management Trims Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 26,426 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

Insider Activity at NetApp

NetApp Price Performance

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTAP traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $70.09. 367,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,175. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $79.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

