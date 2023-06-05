Shelton Capital Management Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 48,629 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,311,855. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

