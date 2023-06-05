Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned 0.10% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 830.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,791,000 after purchasing an additional 747,413 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,250. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.