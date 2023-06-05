Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,952,000 after buying an additional 1,742,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 880,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after purchasing an additional 704,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $44,903,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 683,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.