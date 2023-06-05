Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on SHO. DA Davidson raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion.

