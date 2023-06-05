Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $690,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Silgan by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,410,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,382,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:SLGN opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

See Also

