SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.14.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

SmartFinancial stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $376.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.27.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey Alan Wolpert purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,459.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,548.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,079 shares of company stock worth $220,214. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth about $19,986,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 613,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SmartFinancial by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 38,993 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Featured Articles

