Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $151.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.03. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $155.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

