Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 161,397 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.34. 1,654,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.64.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

