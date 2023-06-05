State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $11,250,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 660,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,228,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 834,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 444,684 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

State Street Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.21.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $71.23. The stock had a trading volume of 367,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.