Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) vs. Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Critical Contrast

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Danone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Danone and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danone N/A N/A N/A Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15%

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Danone has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Danone and Steakholder Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danone $29.15 billion 1.40 $1.01 billion N/A N/A Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.45

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Danone and Steakholder Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danone 3 3 2 0 1.88 Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Danone currently has a consensus price target of $56.60, suggesting a potential upside of 368.93%. Steakholder Foods has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.23%. Given Danone’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Danone is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

Summary

Danone beats Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danone

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

