Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Revolve Group Put Options (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 8,305 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 148% compared to the average daily volume of 3,351 put options.

RVLV has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

RVLV stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 207,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,084. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 307.7% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

