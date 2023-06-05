StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
Shares of THM opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.93 million, a P/E ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 0.81. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.75.
