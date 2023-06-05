StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Union Bankshares, Inc is a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and wealth management and trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.