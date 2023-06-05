StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 23.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares
Union Bankshares Company Profile
Union Bankshares, Inc is a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and wealth management and trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.
