StockNews.com Downgrades Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Hold

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Global Water Resources stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $289.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $28,651.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,080,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,232,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,835 shares of company stock valued at $66,680. Company insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

