StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

CTIC stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.83. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

