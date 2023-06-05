StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.05. Eastern has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Eastern

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

In related news, Director Charles W. Henry acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eastern during the first quarter worth $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.4% during the first quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 630,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 12.7% in the first quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 523,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.