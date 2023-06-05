StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MMP. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.87. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

