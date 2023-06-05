StockNews.com Upgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to “Buy”

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COLL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

Insider Activity

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 62.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $684,834.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $684,834.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,183 shares of company stock worth $2,127,716. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.