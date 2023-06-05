StockNews.com Upgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to “Buy”

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COLL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $30.22.
Insider Activity
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $684,834.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,077,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 31,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $684,834.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,183 shares of company stock worth $2,127,716. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.
