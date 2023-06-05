StockNews.com Upgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to “Strong-Buy”

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. CRH has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $52.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CRH by 51.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Further Reading

