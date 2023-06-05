StockNews.com Upgrades First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to “Hold”

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BUSE. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at $817,181.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,322 shares of company stock valued at $297,118. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Busey by 237.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 252.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

