StockNews.com Upgrades IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of IRS opened at $5.98 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $484.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,329,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 178,129 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 167,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.