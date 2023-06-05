StockNews.com Upgrades RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to Buy

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
RCI Hospitality stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $721.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $46.49 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64.
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
