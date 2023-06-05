Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) vs. Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Financial Comparison

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies N/A -33.42% -13.59% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Sunrise New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 146.81 -$17.33 million N/A N/A Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 1.54 -$22.40 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Amprius Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunrise New Energy.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amprius Technologies and Sunrise New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 78.65%. Given Amprius Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats Amprius Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

