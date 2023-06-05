Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,839 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,359,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,232 shares of company stock worth $1,889,854. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun Stock Down 1.9 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.81.

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,180,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

