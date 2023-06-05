Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $137.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

