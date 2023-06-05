Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $2.44 on Monday, hitting $130.78. 1,413,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,684. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average of $159.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.72.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.