Tcwp LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2,089.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

REET stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 68,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,401. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.