Tcwp LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Tcwp LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 62,174 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $81.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

