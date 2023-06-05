Tcwp LLC Buys 1,565 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Tcwp LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,316,476. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

