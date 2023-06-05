Tcwp LLC Buys 8,635 Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Tcwp LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TSPA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. 2,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839. The company has a market cap of $26.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.00. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

